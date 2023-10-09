Need for effective strategy for winning assembly polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Ahead of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday exhorted party workers to work in coordination, discipline and unity to ensure the party's victory in the elections.

Addressing party leaders at a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), he once again raised the demand for conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice and rights to the SCs, STs and OBCs in accordance with their population, while noting that the BJP is silent on this.

For proper share in welfare schemes, it is important to have socio-economic data on the condition of weaker sections of society and ensure social justice to them, he asserted.

The Congress president also said the Congress would implement women's reservation if voted to power in 2024.

While asking party leaders to expedite efforts to highlight government failures, he said they must immediately counter the "false propaganda" of the ruling BJP as such attacks and falsehood would increase as elections approach.

"As we approach the upcoming assembly elections and general elections, it is important that the party works with meticulous coordination and complete discipline and unity," he said at the meeting.

Kharge also underlined the need for an effective strategy for assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana, Mizoram.