Need for effective strategy to win assembly polls: Kharge at CWC

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked party workers to work in coordination, discipline and unity and put in all might to win the elections in five poll-bound states.

Addressing party leaders at a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), he once again raised the demand for conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice and rights to the SCs, STs and OBCs in accordance with their population, while noting that the BJP is silent on this.

For proper share in welfare schemes, it is important to have socio-economic data on the condition of weaker sections of society and ensure social justice to them, he asserted.

The Congress president also said the party would implement women's reservation if voted to power in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While asking party leaders to expedite efforts to highlight the government failures, he said they must immediately counter the "false propaganda" of the ruling BJP as such attacks and "falsehood" would increase as elections approach.

"The prime minister's absence in Manipur stands in sharp contrast to his frequent visits to the election going states. His baseless attacks filled with lies and falsehoods on the Congress party will only increase in coming days. It is essential that we counter these falsehoods and create our own counter narrative," he stressed.

Kharge also underlined the need for an effective strategy for assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana and Mizoram.

"As we approach the upcoming assembly elections and general elections, it is important that the party works with meticulous coordination and complete discipline and unity," he said at the meeting.

"Today, our nation faces inflation, unemployment, and government's failure to implement the Old Pension Scheme. The ruling party's divisive tactics and misuse of autonomous bodies pose a threat to democratic stability," the Congress chief said.

He also said that in 2024, we must strive to establish a government that addresses grave challenges facing the country and cater to the marginalised, youth, women, farmers, and labourers.

Simultaneously, we must address pressing issues like inflation and unemployment while remaining attuned to the people's voices, he said.

"We must propagate the exemplary work of Congress-led state governments and past Congress governments. By highlighting these accomplishments, we can instil faith among the public and inspire a brighter future," he said.

Kharge said there is renewed enthusiasm among cadres after the decisive victories in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and there is need to put in all our might to win the five states in which elections are to be held, he said.

Five state assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, the Election Commission said on Monday.

This is the second meeting of the highest decision making busy of the Congress after it was reconstituted under Kharge in August. The first meeting was held in Hyderabad last month.