Need for 'Indianisation' of administrative practices: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said there is a need for "Indianisation" of administrative practices in tune with Indian values and contemporary governance needs.

During a meeting to review the working of the Personnel Ministry, he also reiterated the government's commitment to moving away from outdated, feudal-era practices and towards a more efficient, citizen-centric and technology-enabled administrative framework.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that automation, simplified procedures and reduced paperwork would help officers focus on outcomes rather than processes, in line with the vision of "maximum governance, minimum government".

He said many official practices being followed today are continuations of pre-Independence traditions and need a critical review.

The minister said every desk officer must consciously examine existing procedures and traditions to identify what is no longer relevant in a democratic, technology-driven India.

“There is a need for Indianisation of administrative practices in tune with Indian values and contemporary governance needs,” Singh said.

During the meeting, the minister invited every official to express his or her views frankly and candidly, and stressed that he was ready to take note of every word said.

Singh emphasised that performance appraisal systems such as Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) must become simpler, more objective and outcome-oriented.

He said integrity and transparency in assessment are essential, as the same system impacts both appraisal and career progression.

Simplification and automation, the minister said, would reduce subjectivity, minimise bias and benefit both employees and organisations.

Singh also discussed the issue of career progression and domain specialisation in civil services.

Referring to concerns raised about stagnation after long years at the under secretary-level, he highlighted the importance of deploying officers in areas aligned with their experience and expertise, so that institutional knowledge is preserved and effectively utilised.

At the same time, Singh stressed the need for a balanced approach to ensure opportunities for wider exposure and capacity building across services. PTI AKV RHL