Need for Integrated surveillance platforms to address zoonotic, vector-borne diseases: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Health experts have underscored the need for integrating digital surveillance platforms linking human, animal, and environmental data to address the challenges from zoonotic and vector-borne diseases through the "One Health" approach.

Recognising the growing threat of zoonotic diseases and environmental determinants of health, the Epidemiology Foundation of India (EFI), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, is organising a three-day (November 11-13) national workshop on "Strengthening Surveillance, Diagnostics, and One Health Response." The "One Health" approach emphasises coordinated efforts across sectors to detect, prevent, and control diseases that cross species barriers.

For India, one of the world's most biodiverse yet densely populated nations, the approach is critical to ensuring health security, sustainable agriculture, and environmental resilience, said Dr Umesh Kapil, President of the Epidemiology Foundation of India (EFI).

The workshop, brought together leading experts, scientists, policymakers, and representatives from health, veterinary, and environmental sectors to discuss India's preparedness for emerging and reemerging infections through a "One Health" Response, he said.

India faces a continuous challenge from zoonotic and vector-borne diseases such as scrub typhus, leptospirosis, and Nipah virus infection, which have demonstrated the interconnectedness between human, animal, and environmental health, Dr Kapil said.

Rapid urbanisation, deforestation, climate change, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) have further highlighted the urgent need for integrated responses, Dr Kapil said, adding that "One Health" is not a theoretical concept but a public health necessity for India.

"Collaborative surveillance, evidence-based diagnostics, and strong institutional linkages between human, animal, and environmental sectors form the backbone of an effective national health strategy," he said.

The scientific agenda covered a comprehensive range of topics, including integrated surveillance, diagnostics, zoonotic disease control, community engagement, and environmental health monitoring.

Dr M Srinivas, Director, AllMS, Delhi, said, "AllMS is committed to fostering inter-sectoral collaboration. The 'One Health' framework must become part of institutional culture-from clinical research to public health response." Dr Pragya Yadav of the National Institute of One Health, Nagpur, emphasised "India's establishment of regional 'One Health' centres marks a transformative step." India has made significant progress in recent years with the launch of the National One Health Mission under ICMR, the establishment of regional centres for One Health, and enhanced collaborations with international partners like the World Health Organisation, Food and Agriculture Organisation, and World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

However, experts at the workshop underscored the need for integrated digital surveillance platforms linking human, animal, and environmental data. They also dememnded cross-sectoral training of health professionals, veterinarians, and environmental scientists.

They also called for community engagement to ensure the grassroots level awareness and timely reporting.

The experts emphasised investments in diagnostics, vaccine development, and AMR monitoring.

They also demanded policy coherence between the ministries of Health, Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Development.

To strengthen the nation's "One Health" ecosystem, the experts called for action from all stakeholders -- government agencies, academic institutions, researchers, and civil society.

The participants collectively agreed that integrating surveillance, laboratory networks, and data-sharing frameworks is essential for timely and effective disease control.

The event reaffirmed that "One Health" is central to India's journey toward resilient public health systems, capable of addressing not only current infectious disease threats but also future challenges linked to changes in the environment and climate.

The workshop featured keynote addresses and technical sessions by experts from AIIMS, ICMR, NIE Chennai, National Institute of One Health Nagpur, Christian Medical College Vellore, CSIR-NEERI, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), among others.