Need for optimal use of AI in govt working to enhance efficiency: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Tuesday emphasised on the need for the optimal use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government working to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Speaking at a special session on AI organised for the staff of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block here, he highlighted the critical role AI can play in revolutionising governance, streamlining operations and improving decision-making processes across various government departments.

The session, which saw participation from officers across all levels — from Section Officers to the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Union Minister — was a unique demonstration of breaking hierarchical barriers within the PMO, with officials learning the same advanced concepts alongside each other, according to an official statement.

Addressing the session, which included senior officials like Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and Advisors to the PM, Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor besides other senior officers, Singh underscored that AI has the power to automate routine tasks, freeing up government officials to focus on more strategic areas of governance.

He highlighted how AI could transform key sectors like healthcare, agriculture and public service delivery, ensuring that government departments become more efficient and public services more responsive to citizen needs.

The session was part of the ongoing "National Learning Week" under Mission Karmayogi, an ambitious capacity-building initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, aimed at empowering government employees with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of modern governance.

The initiative focuses on creating a more agile, transparent and effective bureaucracy, and Tuesday’s session on AI was a step in that direction, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh praised the prime minister’s vision for Mission Karmayogi, stating it not only enhances the skills of individual officers but also promotes a collaborative and inclusive learning environment, where traditional hierarchies are dissolved in favour of collective learning and growth.

He also emphasised the importance of deploying AI responsibly, stressing the need to safeguard data privacy, particularly in sensitive areas of government functioning.

“While AI holds immense potential for enhancing productivity, it must be implemented with caution to ensure confidentiality and data security,” the minister said, adding strong security measures are necessary to protect AI systems from cyber threats and unauthorised access.

Singh also called attention to the ethical considerations in the use of AI, urging that fairness and transparency be maintained while avoiding biases in decision-making.

The participants at the session discussed AI’s role in advancing India’s national infrastructure, security and economic growth.

The collective learning atmosphere encouraged open dialogue on how AI can be leveraged to strengthen India’s digital backbone, improve public service delivery and support the country’s long-term vision for sustainable growth, it said.

The session also marked the beginning of India’s first practical AI data bank, designed to accelerate technological growth over the next decade, it said.

One of the key discussions at the session was on the role of AI in building smart physical and digital infrastructure, essential for India’s long-term growth. Experts at the session highlighted that AI will reshape national security and public infrastructure, calling for more innovation in front-end technologies — a crucial area where India is seeking to enhance its capabilities, the statement said.

AI's potential to drive industrial transformation, improve the quality of education and generate employment was also explored. The participants underscored the importance of scaling successful AI use cases, particularly in manufacturing and healthcare, to ensure that the benefits of AI reach a broader population.

The session also touched upon AI’s role in addressing geopolitical challenges, noting how the technologies are influencing global power dynamics.

The participants emphasised that India must develop an AI framework that responds to these evolving dynamics, ensuring that the country remains competitive on the global stage.

The event concluded with a vision for India in 2035 and beyond to 2047, emphasising the importance of citizen empowerment through AI. The focus was on creating an inclusive AI ecosystem that supports growth, transforms governance, and ensures equitable development for all sectors of society, the statement said.

As per the prime minister’s call, the National Learning Week will focus on learning through various forms of engagement by individual participants, as well as ministries, departments, and organisations.

During this week, each Karmayogi will commit to completing at least four hours of competency-based learning.

Concluding his address, Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to harnessing AI for nation-building, assuring that all efforts would be made to integrate AI responsibly into various government functions.

He encouraged every government official to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by Mission Karmayogi, as the initiative continues to redefine governance by breaking down barriers, fostering inclusivity and equipping India’s bureaucracy with the tools of tomorrow. PTI AKV AS AS