Need for policy, institutional support to protect Arunachal state animal Mithun from extinction: Guv

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik on Sunday emphasised the urgent need for both policy and institutional support to protect the state animal, Mithun, whose population is declining.

Speaking at the second edition of 'Mithun Day' and the inauguration of the national seminar on ‘Integrated Mithun Farming for Enhancing Farmers’ Income in NE,’ Parnaik highlighted that the animal has not received adequate support, likely due to its small population and localised presence.

"Lack of support has led to habitat exploitation and destruction, posing a serious threat to its already dwindling numbers," Parnaik said and underscored that conservation efforts for Mithun should integrate traditional practices with modern conservation techniques.

The Governor proposed the development of a ‘special land use policy’ and designation of Mithun conservation areas. He suggested that community Mithun rearing centres be established in strategic locations to serve clusters of 2-3 villages.

He also recommended in-depth discussions with scientists, farmers, and officials to create a pilot project for Mithun research and development, focusing on evolving best practices to benefit Mithun farmers.

Parnaik noted that Arunachal Pradesh holds the highest Mithun population among the North Eastern states, accounting for 89 per cent of the global population. He expressed pride in the farmers and people of the state for nurturing such a unique animal.

The Governor described the Mithun as a symbol of peace and communal harmony, frequently featured in tribal mythology and folklore.

He further advocated for the domestication of Mithun for draft power in plowing and as a beast of burden in hilly areas.

Parnaik suggested forming cooperatives for Mithun milk and its products and establishing tanneries with modern equipment to utilise the skin and hides, which are often discarded after slaughter. These products could include high-quality coats, mats, and shoes for export, he added.

The governor exhorted the scientists and officials to evolve a technically and biologically sound breeding policy to avoid ‘inbreeding’ and reduce mortality and establish research centres to exploit the productive inbuilt potential of milk, meat and draught.

The seminar was organised by the Arunachal Mithun and Yak Conservation Mission, the state Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary, and Dairy Development, in collaboration with the National Research Centre on Mithun in Nagaland, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).