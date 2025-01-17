Need for political and ideological battle against anti-secular forces: Prakash Karat

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Friday emphasised the need for a political and ideological battle against forces attempting to "subvert the secular democratic fabric of India." Inaugurating the first phase of the Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research here, the CPI(M) politburo coordinator accused these forces of trying to "make Hindutva the state’s official ideology." "The fight against such forces is not purely and merely in the electoral sphere, it is a political and ideological fight against the forces of irrationality," he said.

Advertisment

Karat said after the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu labelled the "party and the forces behind this demolition as barbarians." "Today they have captured state power and are trying to make Hindutva the official ideology of the state," the CPI(M) leader said, without naming any political outfit.

Highlighting the relevance of Basu’s legacy, Karat said, "Today, he would have been at the forefront of the struggle by secular and democratic forces against these dark forces." Recalling Basu's contributions and leadership to the communist movement in India, Karat said, "As far as West Bengal is concerned, Basu was the example of how the communists should work in legislatures and state governments to advance the cause of the working people and to build the Left and democratic movement." "Comrade Jyoti Basu symbolised much of the progress made by the communist and Left movement in our country," Karat added.

Karat also acknowledged the contributions of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and former CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in the establishment of the Jyoti Basu Centre.

Advertisment

Rabindrasangeet exponent Rezwana Choudhury Bannya was the special guest on the occasion, where Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim also spoke. PTI AMR MNB