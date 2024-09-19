Need for raising awareness about uncorrected refractive error in India: Report

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) There is need for increasing public awareness to address the growing challenge of uncorrected refractive error (URE) in India along with strengthening the quality of optometry education, a new report has suggested.

According to the World Health Organization, a refractive error is a common eye condition in which due to an abnormal shape or length of the eye, light does not focus on the retina, which results in a blurred vision.

Myopia (shortsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism fall under ‘refractive error’.

The report ‘Addressing Uncorrected Refractive Error in India’, published by India Vision Institute (IVI), an NGO working to augment the primary eye capacity of the country, called for addressing the shortage of eye care professionals with an additional 100,000 optometrists and technicians, particularly in underserved rural areas.

The report is co-author by IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel and Ramachandran P, Chair, IVI Advisory Committee.

Daniel said URE remains the leading cause of vision impairment in India, impacting 59 per cent of adults and 7.5 per cent of children. With more than 200 million people lacking access to corrective eyewear, the resulting economic loss in India exceeds Rs 1 lakh crore annually.

"The report stresses the urgent need for comprehensive measures to tackle Uncorrected Refractive Error in India focusing on raising public awareness, improving optometry education, and integrating technology to address the challenge." The report has recommended that by enhancing optometry education by strengthening curricula and expanding training programs, India can produce highly skilled optometrists.

Research shows that correcting refractive errors can boost productivity by 32 per cent and increase individual income by 33 per cent. PTI PLB NB NB