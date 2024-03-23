Need for robust district judicial system: Justice Surya Kant

Agartala, Mar 23 (PTI) Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant on Saturday emphasised the need for a robust district judicial system.

Advertisment

He said this at the annual judicial conclave of Tripura Judicial Academy at Nrasingarh in West Tripura district.

"There is a narrative that the district judiciary is supposed to dispose of only civil and criminal cases but being the true representative of a country's judicial system, it can take up litigations pertaining to constitutional rights. Even civil courts can also do the same thing", he said at the event organised to mark the 12th foundation day of the High Court of Tripura.

Emphasising the need for a robust district judicial system to dispose of such cases, Justice Surya Kant said very few people can travel to the constitutional bench therefore there is a need for well well-equipped district judicial system by way of imparting training and sensitisation programmes for judicial officers.

Advertisment

"The person who believes in judiciary and enters into district court must get justice at the earliest", he said, adding the judicial academy also has a role to play to make judicial officers well equipped to dispose of commercial disputes effectively.

He claimed that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and may become the third largest world economy with more foreign investment coming to the country.

"We need to have expertise in solving commercial disputes because commercial litigants wish to get speedy disposal of their cases. The Judicial academy must undertake specialist training and sensitisation programmes for judicial officers", he said.

Advertisment

Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh highlighted the thin pendency in the high court due to cooperation from lawyers who are meticulously and effectively taking up cases during the trial.

"The number of pending cases which was 1,600 till January 2023, has come down to 1,170. We are working to dispose of all the five-year-old cases pending in the district courts", he said.

Justice Singh said a special CBI court has started functioning here (Agartala) to hear the chit-fund-related cases in the northeastern state.

Earlier, Justice Kant virtually inaugurated a newly built additional district and sessions court at Kamalpur of Dhalai district. PTI PS RG