Need for rural, urban local bodies to also open avenues for employment: Adityanath

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday underscored the need for rural and urban local bodies to focus on development projects that not only improve civic amenities but also create employment opportunities.

The chief minister made these remarks during a public address in Maharajganj district adjoining Gorakhpur where he inaugurated 505 development projects totalling Rs 940 crore and unveiled the newly constructed office building of Nagar Panchayat Chowk Bazar.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target for 'Aatmnirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, encouraging citizens to engage with both development and heritage. The government is working on a war footing to realise this goal, but there is also a unique role for local bodies, gram panchayats and the public to reflect on how they can contribute in building a developed India," Adityanath said.

"It is crucial for nagar panchayats and local bodies to connect with developmental areas that not only expand civic services but also open avenues for employment," he added.

The projects inaugurated and for which foundation stones were laid span critical sectors, including roads, education, vocational training, healthcare, support for stray cattle, vending zones for street vendors, drinking water facilities, tourism development, police services and fire brigades.

Highlighting the commitment of the central and state governments to make India a developed nation, Adityanath said, "Major highways, airports, medical colleges, IITs, schools and colleges are being constructed. Additionally, significant advancements are underway in industry and employment.

"To support this development journey, local bodies, gram panchayats and citizens must also reflect on their roles," he said.

The chief minister proposed shaping the nagar panchayat secretariat on the gram sachivalaya model. He noted that just as gram sachivalayas have become centres of both citizen services and employment generation, the nagar panchayat secretariat could be developed to serve these dual purposes as well. The CM highlighted that gram panchayats are becoming hubs of employment through five key avenues.

"Firstly, computer operators have been appointed at the gram sachivalayas to assist issuance of essential certificates, such as income, birth, death and residence. This enables residents to access these services locally rather than travelling to tehsils or district headquarters, while also providing employment to youth from the village," he said.

He further explained, "The second employment opportunity comes from the operation of public toilets, where the gram panchayats hire a woman caretaker, with her salary funded through user charges. The third role in villages is that of BC Sakhi, who facilitates banking transactions for villagers and earns honorarium and incentives. Currently, there are 42,000 BC Sakhis active across Uttar Pradesh." A Self-Help Group (SHG) member who works on the field to do banking transactions using her laptop, desktop, mobile or tab is called a BC Sakhi.

Expanding on employment potential, the chief minister stated, "The fourth job opportunity arises with the establishment of convention centres in villages. These centres will not only provide venues for events such as weddings but also create maintenance-related jobs for locals." The fifth employment opportunity, he mentioned, will be at the ration shops.

"In addition to ration distribution, general consumer goods will now be sold at these shops, supported by government-built warehouses. It will provide jobs for local residents," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said these initiatives will help implement government schemes effectively while advancing the vision of self-reliant panchayats as part of a self-reliant India.

CM Adityanath remarked that if gram panchayats, which receive limited funds, create additional sources of income, the government will provide substantial support, ensuring no shortage of resources. This approach, he noted, will also apply to nagar panchayats.

He encouraged the local bodies to pursue self-reliance, emphasising that with the government's support, gram and nagar panchayats have every reason to become financially independent.

"This will require hard work and dedicated effort. By developing public facilities, gram and nagar panchayats can steadily advance toward self-sufficiency," he added. PTI KIS KSS KSS