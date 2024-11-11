Need for safeguards to ensure protection of jobs, land for JK locals: Deputy CM Choudhary

Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday highlighted the need for safeguards to ensure protection of jobs and land for local residents.

Choudhary alleged that a recently retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer bought land at cheaper rates at two tourist places while a girl from outside JK became a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer.

"...I am not saying that we have enmity with the people from outside JK but our concern is that our children cannot compete with the students of Delhi or other places. Our land is also very little and it should be our right," Choudhary told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the National Conference (NC) headquarters here.

The deputy chief minister asked the BJP to stop "humiliating" the people of Jammu region by opposing the recently passed special status resolution by the assembly and instead work for their welfare.

"Our land and jobs are being taken by outsiders. A girl (from outside JK) has become a KAS officer.

"This is not a small thing. Where will our children go because they cannot compete with the students of Delhi and other places?" he said.

The deputy chief minister said the limited land of JK should not be given to outsiders as was done in case of a recently retired IPS officer who was "boasting" of being honest.

"How did he buy land at cheaper rates at two tourist places?" he asked, without identifying the former officer.

Paying tributes to an Army JCO and two Village Defence Guards (VDCs) who were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar district over the past four days, he said the security agencies should review and change their policy in accordance with the situation and take strong action against the terrorism.

"The National Conference has always been supportive of peace. The party has lost thousands of leaders and workers (over the past 35 years).

"We want to strengthen the country and JK besides the Constitution. We want the incident of recent killings to be the last one," he said.