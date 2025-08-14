Need for structured approach to elevate Dahi Handi to global stage: BJP leader

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) There is need for a structured approach and proper administration to ensure the traditional Dahi Handi festival is elevated to the global stage, Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele said on Thursday.

Merely giving it the status of an adventure sport will not be enough, he added.

"Dahi Handi holds dual identity as a social festival deeply rooted in Maharashtra's cultural fabric, and as a newly recognised sporting event. It requires established procedures, rules, regulations, and guidelines for its conduct. A study group must be formed to explore ways to professionalise the event, provide facilities to participants, and organise competitions that could pave the way for its inclusion in national and international events," he said.

Lele said a delegation of Dahi Handi organisers will soon meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to present a set of demands with the aim of ensuring it gets wider recognition.

Meanwhile, several Dahi Handi mandals in Thane said they are fully prepared for the festivities.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and Shiv Sena Youth Wing leader Purvesh Sarnaik announced that this year's Sanskruti Mandal event would feature a "Sholay" theme, marking the iconic film's 50th anniversary. International participation is also on the cards, with 111 'castellers' from Spain joining the celebrations.

Sagar Ramesh Ambre of Navayug Mitra Mandal announced that his group would donate Rs. 1,11,111 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and present 'Nari Gaurav Puraskar' to the top women's team.