Need for transparent, need-based distribution of welfare scheme benefits: Arunachal minister

Itanagar, Jan 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Friday emphasised the importance of transparent and need-based distribution of welfare scheme benefits, free from political influence.

During a review meeting at Khonsa in Tirap district, Wangsu highlighted the need for departments to consult one another before procuring goods such as piglets or seeds to ensure greater output.

He urged officials to prepare a detailed list of farmers, which would assist in identifying the right beneficiaries, an official release said.

The minister also encouraged Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) scientists to share their research findings with officers, and coordinate with departments to ensure better seeds and livestock.

“We aim to nurture future leaders in these sectors through comprehensive training programmes,” Wangsu said.

Earlier in the day, the minister, accompanied by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, visited a horticulture nursery farm and a cattle farm in the area.