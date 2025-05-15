Need Karnataka-type law in Maharashtra to stop diversion of social justice dept funds: Athawale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 15 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said diversion of funds from the social justice department should not happen and asserted Maharashtra must have a law like that in Karnataka to prohibit such actions.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat had expressed displeasure and accused the Ajit Pawar-led Finance Department of high-handedness in what he termed as illegal diversion of funds from his department without his knowledge.

He had acknowledged that the state was facing financial constraints due to the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana under which eligible women were entitled to monthly aid of Rs 1,500.

Shirsat had said the state government should shut the Social Justice Department instead of periodic diversion of allocated funds.

Shirsat cited a law to state that of the Rs 2.5 lakh crore budget, the social justice department should get a share of 11.8 per cent or around Rs 29,500 crore. However, his department received only Rs 22,658 crore, Shirsat added.

Queried on Shirsat alleging diversion of funds from his department, Athawale said, "This kind of fund diversion should not happen. The Karnataka government has such a rule that the funds allocated for the poor should not be diverted. A similar law should be framed in Maharashtra." The southern state had passed the Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub Plan (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation and Financial Resources) Act, 2013 for effective implementation of the budget for SCs and STs. The law makes such allocated funds non-divertible.

When asked about speculation of a merger of the NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Athawale said he will welcome it if this were to happen.

"Ajit Pawar has joined the NDA, but Sharad Pawar is opposed to it. If Sharad Pawar can align with Shiv Sena (UBT), why can't he consider BJP," Athawale questioned.

When asked about the possibility of a reunion between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Athawale said, "I don't think they will come together as they have differences. If they come together, Congress will not accept Raj Thackeray in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)." He also appealed to Dalit leaders to come together on a single platform for the welfare of the community.

"If that happens, I will not care for my ministerial post," said the Union minister, who is president of Republic Party of India (Athawale).