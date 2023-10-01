Need minute planning for event to mark planting of Maha Bodhi tree branch in Nashik: Bhujbal

Nashik, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday asked officials to carry out minute planning ahead of the planting of a branch of the Maha Bodhi tree from Sri Lanka in Nashik city, saying the event will be attended by several dignitaries.

A branch of the Maha Bodhi tree will be brought from Anuradhapura in the island nation and planted near the Trirashmi Buddha Leni (caves) here on October 24, said the NCP leader. Various events will be held in the city for a month in connection with it, he said.

As sages, monks and devotees from across the country and abroad will attend the programme, minute planning for various arrangements is necessary, he said after reviewing preparations for the event. The local MLA, Nashik collector and city police chief took part in the review meeting.

“Dignitaries like the Dalai Lama, Sri Lankan Prime Minister, President of Cambodia, Bhantes and worshippers from Thailand, Korea, Brahmadesh (Myanmar), Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam will attend the programme,” said Bhujbal.

Legend has it that the southern branch of the holy Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya in India under which Buddha was said to have attained enlightenment was brought to Sri Lanka in 288 BC by Princess Sanghamitta (Sanghamitra in Sanskrit), the daughter of Emperor Ashoka.

It was planted in Anuradhapura and is venerated to this day by Buddhists from many countries of the world. Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi is a sacred fig tree and is the oldest living tree in documented history of the world.

"A permanent police outpost should be made operational at the place after the planting of the branch. Testing of the soil at the place where the branch will be planted should also be done by experts,” Bhujbal said. After the planting of the Maha Bodhi tree branch in Nashik, the historical importance of the city will increase further, he said.

“Accordingly, considering the importance of the event, arrangements for vehicle parking, accommodation and catering facilities for the guests, security arrangements and other facilities should be made till October 20,” Bhujbal told the officials. PTI COR NR