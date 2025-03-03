Need mission-mode strategy to fulfil development promises: LG's message to Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday read out a letter from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena addressing the House, emphasizing the need for a mission-mode strategy to achieve developmental goals.

"I congratulate the House for taking constructive steps towards fulfilling the promises outlined in my address. We need a mission-mode strategy to ensure their implementation. I am pleased that the government has already begun working towards these commitments," the lieutenant governor said in his letter.

Expressing his gratitude to the members, he also acknowledged the Delhi Assembly for passing a motion thanking him for his inaugural address.

The lieutenant governor (LG) had addressed the newly elected Delhi Assembly on February 25.

Following this, Speaker Gupta sent a letter on behalf of the House, formally informing the LG that the motion of thanks for his address was passed by voice vote on February 28.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the February Assembly polls, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to 22 seats. PTI MHS AS AS