Need more granular data on heat's impact on people: Soumya Swaminathan

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior clinical scientist Soumya Swaminathan has stressed the need for more granular and specific data on the impact of heat on people with regard to gender, their occupation, age and even living conditions.

The current figures represent only “the tip of the iceberg," and there is a need for far better data on heat-related illnesses and deaths, Swaminathan, the former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation, said at the Mumbai Climate Week on Wednesday.

She said heat-related illnesses are closely linked to cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological and metabolic disorders. These risks are compounded by dehydration and lack of access to safe drinking water.

Age is another factor apart from other underlying ailments like diabetes, hypertension and even working conditions, she said, while also pointing out the impact of heat on women as many of them work for more hours indoors.

"We need much more granular and specific data on people in different occupations, different ages, genders, and living conditions," said the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Even when there are heatwave-related alerts, it will be more helpful if its impact is also specified on people from different backgrounds, be it age or profession, she said.

Swaminathan also cited an example of Australia, where heatwave alerts are accompanied by its impact on people.

"We need much better data on heat-related illnesses and death, which are still the tip of the iceberg. Only a small number is known," Swaminathan said. Even in cases of death, doctors still do not attribute the mortality to heat, she pointed out.

Swaminathan further said the data should not be viewed in silos.

She suggested that health data can be superimposed with climate data and other kinds of data for a better understanding. Satellite imagery and Global Information System (GIS) can also be used while studying heat-related illnesses and deaths.

"We can make much better associations (with the data). This fine data is also needed for the right policy interventions. Even the policy on heat-related illnesses has to evolve. It cannot be static," she opined.

Capacity building is necessary at the local level regarding the health infrastructure, she added.