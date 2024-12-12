Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) There is a need to prepare an NRC (National Register of Citizens) like document to differentiate Indians and infiltrators, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Puri on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after visiting Jagannath temple at Puri, Sarma said the Assam government on Wednesday decided that one should have his/her name registered in the NRC for obtaining an Aadhaar card.

If the applicant's name is not there in the NRC, he/she will not get an Aadhaar card, he said.

"I desire that NRC-type documents should be prepared so that we can easily differentiate who are Indians and who are infiltrators," Sarma said.

It is difficult to make fencing on the Bangladesh boundary in Assam and West Bengal because many such areas have rivers. However, the boundary can be secured using technology, he stated.

"The government of India has introduced technological interventions in Assam and Tripura. But, the West Bengal government is not fully cooperating. If Bengal cooperates, we can stop infiltration," Sarma said.

On the alleged attack on Hindu community in Bangladesh, he said, "It is very unfortunate and a matter of concern. But, I am hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely take some steps at a diplomatic level for the protection of the Hindu people in Bangladesh." He said the Prime Minister had recently sent Foreign secretary to Bangladesh and hoped that peace would be restored in the country with the efforts made by the PM in a diplomatic way.

Slamming the Congress over the issue, the Assam CM said, "Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party ever stood with the Hindu community. They will not stand with them in future too. Even many times, communal harmony was disturbed in the country for them." Speaking in favour of the 'one nation, one election' system, he said, "In Assam, the Assembly and Parliament elections are being held at different times. During elections, the developmental works usually hamper almost the entire year." So, the Prime Minister wants to have 'one nation, one election' so that development works would not hamper, he added.

To implement it, there is a need to bring amendments to the Constitution with a 2/3rd majority in both houses of Parliament. And, the Prime Minister will surely do it, he claimed.

When journalists asked him about the fate of Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, he said, "BJD's era has ended now and the BJP government will remain in Odisha for at least 50 years." PTI BBM BBM RG