Need paradigm shift in Haryana's approach to urban development: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in the state's approach to urban development.

He identified several key areas requiring immediate attention and urged the stakeholders to embrace innovative solutions and adapt to changing dynamics.

Kaushal was addressing the urban planners after inaugurating the Haryana conclave on urban planning, organised by the department of town and country planning, according to an official release.

Stressing the importance of utilising existing resources efficiently, the chief secretary advocated for prioritising brownfield development over greenfield projects.

"We must focus on redeveloping underutilized land within cities, promoting transit-oriented development and ensuring sustainable infrastructure upgrades," Kaushal said.

Acknowledging the challenges of traffic congestion and pollution, the chief secretary called for a comprehensive review of urban transportation systems.

"We need to explore innovative solutions like smart traffic management, integrated public transport networks, and promoting cycling and walking," Kaushal said.

"Our focus should be on creating vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces that prioritise people over cars," he added.

Moving beyond conventional approaches, the chief secretary urged the adoption of sustainable development models for new settlements.

"These models should incorporate green spaces, water conservation measures and energy-efficient designs from the very beginning," Kaushal asserted.

Recognizing the complexities of land acquisition, chief secretary emphasized a flexible approach.

"A one-size-fits-all policy may not be suitable for all urban areas," Kaushal said.

"We must explore alternatives like land pooling, public-private partnerships and incentivizing landowners to participate in development projects," he added. PTI CHS AS AS