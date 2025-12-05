Need 'safe-childhood' curriculum in schools to check cases of sexual abuse: BJP MP

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde on Friday sought a "safe-childhood" curriculum in every school to raise awareness about "good touch" and "bad touch" to check cases of sexual abuse.

Participating in a discussion in the Upper House on a private member's bill to amend the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, he cited a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) to say that 1.77 lakh crimes, including "70,000 sexual offences" are committed against children in India.

"These are not just statistics. These are the broken childhoods. These are the damaged futures," Bonde said.

Sharing details of cases of child abuse and their sexual exploitation across the country, the parliamentarian suggested certain policy recommendations to prevent them.

"Safe-childhood curriculum should be in every school. (There should be) age-appropriate education on safety measures, boundaries and reporting good touch-bad touch. The awareness about good touch and bad touch is very important, and every school teacher should teach that," said Bonde, the BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

He also sought a time limit of one year to complete the trial in cases of sexual exploitation of children.

Bonde also suggested training for police, teachers, religious leaders, and community leaders.

There has to be a child communicator in every police station to interact with affected children.

Bonde recommended monthly audits of "hostels, madrasas, ashram, gurukul, shelter homes or any institutions that are keeping children" to ensure their safety.

"There should be a psychologist in every district hospital, especially in the pediatric department. There has to be a national database of repeated offenders. An offender doesn't commit a crime once. He does it repeatedly.

"I want to say that no religious belief, no cultural tradition, no historical example can justify the sexual act with a minor. Criminals who misuse religion or culture are not protectors of the faith. They are betrayers of faith and humanity," Bonde said.

He said the country stands firmly with children and India will not tolerate any harm to any child.

Bonde said crimes against children are not usually committed by unknown people.

"Ninety-five per cent of offenders are known to children (who are victims of such crimes)," he said.

The BJP legislator said that children need to be made aware that "no religion teaches sexual exploitation of a child. It is a dictum that no religion supports sexual exploitation of the child".

Criminals misuse religion, but religion never supports criminals, he added.

Bonde was speaking on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was introduced by Fauzia Khan, a Rajya Sabha member of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP).

Participating in the discussion, CPI's Sandosh Kumar P said there are a number of cases related to political party leaders, school teachers, religious leaders and those who occupy very high positions in the society.

CPI (M) Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan said the Union government has the primary responsibility for the protection of children.

"Strong social security measures are also needed to protect the child from sexual assault. Lack of food or shelter and the lack of their basic needs are creating the space for sexual offences," he said.

He demanded adequate money to be allocated to provide for mid-day meals and other such facilities.

He also suggested strict action against the culprit involved in the sexual assault of children. PTI AKV AKV BAL BAL