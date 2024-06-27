Need specialists to implement flagship govt schemes: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said there is a need of specialists to implement government schemes in health, education and social sectors among others.

Addressing a group of trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, he said that for civil servants, integrity is the foremost quality and there can be no compromise on it.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said as the nature of duties is changing and getting more complex "we need experts and specialists to implement the flagship schemes of the government in terms of health, education, social sector, as well as in science and energy domains also".

Thus, having a pool of such a diversified talent which is technology driven will be a boon for the country, he was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said that a positive change is being witnessed, with around 28 per cent female officers joining the civil services, which was less than 10 per cent in the earlier times.

"Even people from almost all states of India are part of the civil services, increasing diversity which is a healthy sign," the minister said, while interacting with the Assistant Secretaries (officer trainees of IAS 2022 batch) at the culmination of their attachment at Union ministries here.

He asked them to prepare themselves for the vision 2047 and to promote nation building.

Singh said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make IAS officers future-ready when India will attain 100 years of independence.

"You all will (be then) holding important public offices and it's our responsibility to uphold integrity, accountability, empathy and compassion towards the people of India and have citizen centricity and good governance at the core of administration," the minister said. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR