Need strict action, long-term solution to prevent attacks on Kashmiris: NC

Srinagar, Dec 27 (PTI) The ruling National Conference on Saturday expressed serious concern over the "repeated attacks" on Kashmiris in many parts of the country and called for immediate action and a long-term, permanent solution to the issue.

"These incidents are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. The safety and dignity of Kashmiris living outside Jammu and Kashmir must be ensured at all costs," National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said in a statement here.

The MLA from Zadibal asserted that strong deterrents were needed to prevent such attacks, saying many perpetrators indulge in such acts to seek attention and media coverage.

"People carry out these attacks to gain publicity, and unless there is strict action, such elements will continue to exploit the situation," he said.

The NC chief spokesperson urged the authorities to act firmly against those responsible and ensure that Kashmiris feel secure wherever they live or work.

"There has to be zero tolerance for hate-driven violence, and the government must send a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated," he added.