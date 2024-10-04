Need strict laws to curb crimes against women, says Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief

Nagpur, Oct 4 (PTI) The chief of the RSS-affiliated Rashtra Sevika Samiti V Shanta Kumari on Friday emphasized the need for strict laws to curb crimes against women.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Vijayadashmi Utsav' programme of Rashtra Sevika Samiti organised at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh, she said incidents of abuse and inhuman crimes against women are increasing in the country.

Pitching for work to be done at personal and social levels, Kumari said there was need for strict laws, quick decision making and social awareness.

She said the rape-murder of the woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in early August was inhuman, adding that the eastern state was seeing such barbaric incidents despite having a woman chief minister.

"It is necessary to bring changes in the law so that immediate action can be taken in such incidents. Along with law and order, we have to empower ourselves for self-protection. There is need to create self-defence mechanisms. At the same time, there is a need to teach youth the lessons of self-control through education and a respectful attitude towards women," she said. PTI CLS BNM