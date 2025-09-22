Need strict laws to deal with rising crimes by migrants in Punjab: NAPA

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has written to the Punjab government expressing concerns over alleged increase in criminal activities involving migrant population in the state.

In a letter, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said that reports indicate an increase in violent crimes, drug crimes, thefts and assaults in the state, leaving local residents fearing for their safety.

Pointing out that Punjab has always been a welcoming state, Chahal said the absence of strict verification and legal security measures has allowed criminal elements to infiltrate communities.

Urging that immediate action has to be taken to ensure safety of residents, the NAPA recommended necessary measures, including mandatory registration and background checks for all migrants, constant monitoring of migrant settlements, fast-track prosecution of criminals, and public awareness campaigns.

The association also urged the adoption of laws similar to those in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan to effectively regulate the influx of migrants.

It said that inaction could result in social unrest, fear among residents and disruption of business activities. PTI VSD RUK RUK