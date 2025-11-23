Need support from government and exhibitors for independent cinema: Rima Das

Panaji, Nov 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Rima Das expressed displeasure over the diminishing opportunities available for indie cinema in India and said there's a dire need for support and intervention from the government and exhibition sector.

The filmmaker explained that independent filmmakers have less space to exhibit their art compared to big-budget films.

"For independent filmmakers, we have very less space for us. It shouldn't be like that we become invisible; I'm hopeful that it should not happen. I feel there should be a system, we together need to figure out what is happening and how we can balance that," Das, known for "Village Rockstars", told PTI.

Das underscored that big-budget films always get more attention and visibility, whereas the aim should be to have some sort of balance.

"I always believe in balancing things... But they're already having commercial big cinemas, they have that kind of budget, and they're already getting that visibility mostly everywhere... Government really needs to (support) this kind of initiative, they should support, even NFDC and state level (people) should support,” she said. .

Recently, director Kanu Behl took to social media to express angst and disappointment for his film, "Agra", not getting screens in multiplexes. Following this incident, more than 40 filmmakers including Nandita Das, Payal Kapadia, Vasan Bala, Chaitanya Tamhane, Alankrita Shrivastava, Varun Grover, Raam Reddy, Honey Trehan and Ruchi Narain came together to issue a joint statement about the declining space for the exhibition of independent films in the country.

She lauded filmmaker Kiran Rao for supporting Aranya Sahay's independent film, "Humans in the Loop".

"It is important (referring to support)," Das said.

The Assam-born director said she feels fortunate that her films, like "Village Rockstars", managed to create enough buzz, but also highlighted the need for dedicated theatres for screening independent films in every city.

"We couldn't create visibility, later people were asking, ‘We wanted to watch it’. So, if we can have theaters in every city and some places, then it will (of great) help. We need more (theatres)... and you will see more and more audiences," Das said.

She further said that "constant efforts" are needed to resolve the issue of lack of space for independent films in theatres.

“It's not a big thing, but it is just, that something is missing, that efforts (are missing), like we should come together, and keep consistently doing it. We should have a five year plan,” Das added.

Das is currently at IFFI where her film, "My Melbourne", an anthology, was screened.

"IFFI is one of our best festivals and we had a morning show of ‘My Melbourne’, and it was houseful. There’s a lot of warmth, love. When we’re talking about ‘My Melbourne’, the next season is also happening. This should keep happening more and more because this is a building cultural exchange,” she said. PTI KKP SMR MG MG