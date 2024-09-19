Need to accelerate our indigenous programme: IAF chief on India's self-reliance in defence

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari on Thursday said self-reliance is "not about isolation", but also about strengthening internal capabilities to face external challenges, as he asserted that for India to become self-reliant in defence, a comprehensive approach across multiple sectors is required.

In his address at the Bharat Shakti Defence Conclave here, he also said the countries today face a range of "new-age threats" that are different from the traditional military or economic risks of the past.

"These threats are often complex, trans-national and multi-faceted. Coupled with this is the emergence of hybrid warfare, blending traditional military aggression with cyber attacks, disinformation and economic coercion," the IAF chief said.

The air chief marshal underlined that a powerful and effective means for India to face these challenge is through collaboration.

"Collaboration with industry, academia, partner nations and emerging markets will be key to negotiating these turbulent times. As India faces these challenges, reliance on external sources for critical infrastructure, technologies and defence capabilities can create vulnerabilities," he said.

"In my opinion, self-reliance is not about isolation, but also about strengthening internal capabilities and capacities to face external challenges. It involves building robust domestic industries, investing in innovation, securing critical infrastructure and reducing vulnerabilities to external manipulation," the IAF chief added.

He cited the latest SIPRI report, according to which India remained the largest arms importer in the world between 2019-2023, with imports increasing by 4.7 per cent as compared to the previous period of 2014-2018.

"For India to become self-reliant in defence, a comprehensive approach across multiple sectors is required, combining technological innovation, structural reforms and strategic planning," he said.

The IAF chief said the gathering at this conclave is to discuss how India can be a stabilising force in today's world "full of uncertainties".

"The 'VUCA' world represents a new paradigm, volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity would shape decision making at every level. Whether it is in geopolitics, modern warfighting or business, success in 'VUCA' world will require agility, resilience, collaboration and a readiness to embrace uncertainties," Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan had in his address at an event here recently said that the vagaries of this VUCA -- 'volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity' -- world are impacting global defence supply chains, especially for ammunition.

The environment is challenging but also offers opportunities for those who can adapt, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said and cited the 'OODA loop', a decision-making model developed by Col John Boyd to explain how it can help in an uncertain world.

The OODA stands for observe, orient, decide and act.

This loop's iterative nature encourages continuous reassessment which is crucial in a volatile and an uncertain environment As the situation changes, the loop helps to quickly cycle back through the stages to adapt decisions accordingly, the IAF chief added.

Similarly, complexity and ambiguity in an unstable world requires the decision makers to be open to new information and avoid being "locked into a single course of action," he said.

This OODA loop offers a structured yet a very flexible framework to address rapid change, uncertainties and complexities.

It equips the leaders to observe real-time development, orient themselves in a complex environment, make decision on face of uncertainties and act swiftly, all the adapting to new information, the IAF chief said.

He added the combination of 'VUCA' analysis and the 'OODA loop' provides a "novel approach to navigate the modern and unpredictable world that we all live in".

"In a world increasingly marked by disruptions and shifts, India's role as a stabilising force stems from its ability to leverage its strategic autonomy, geopolitical position, economic growth, technological expertise and of course cultural influence," the IAF chief said.

By navigating the complexities of the modern world with a balanced approach, India has a "potential to offer leadership" that promotes global peace, development and cooperation, he said.

In his address, the IAF chief enumerated a few imperatives that is needed for a robust defence ecosystem.

"We must strengthen domestic research and development, encouraging public private partnership to enhance innovation to make up for the gap in expertise," he said and added that to foster such a culture, there is a need to encourage such research and development at the college level.

"Our education system, therefore, needs to be revamped completely to harness and nurture talent. The brain drain that we have seen in the past few decades, has not reduced and we need to offer better incentives to skill professionals to help retain the talent. That must become our topmost priority," he said.

Secondly, there is a need to "expand and diversify our defence industrial base", the IAF chief added.

"While we have already signed many defence contract with private players, to foster competition and innovation, there is a need for us to build our local supply chain for critical components like electronics and advance material," he said.

Thirdly, there is need to "accelerate our indigenous programme" and this can only happen "if we adapt agile project management techniques to minimise time and cost overruns that have historically affected some of our defence programmes," the IAF chief added.

"There is a need to bring in accountability because we are dealing with national security," he said.

He also pitched for "enhancing oversight by establishing bodies to monitor defence procurement processes" to ensure timely completion of projects and reduce inefficiencies.

Also, India should leverage its defence relationship with global powers to obtain technology transfers which can boost indigenous manufacturing.

Forming joint ventures will develop domestic capabilities. These partnerships can also be crucial in fostering innovations and transferring manufacturing expertise to the Indian companies, he said.

The IAF chief said that without neglecting the established area of capabilities, "it is vital India prepares itself for what is going to come in future".

"We must develop innovative processes to cater for evolving defence needs in quick time. We must cross-pollinate between the industry and the air force to ensure that the India at 100 years possess an air force that is capable of addressing all challenges that are likely to be posed 25 years from now," he asserted.

The defence conclave was attended by various senior defence officials, industry representatives and defence attaches of many countries, among others.

The CDS and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also took part in the conclave later. PTI KND AS AS AS