Need to adopt holistic, inclusive approach towards women's issues: Pradhan

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asserted upon the need to adopt a holistic and inclusive approach towards women's issues rather than working in isolation.

Pradhan made the comments during a discussion on "Knowledge as Power" at the two-day "Bharati Naari to Narayani: National Convention of Women Thought Leaders" organised by Rashtriya Sevika Samiti.

"We cannot work on women's issues in isolation. There is need to adopt a holistic and inclusive approach towards them," he said.

"Nari tu Narayani is a fundamental concept of our civilization, and this conference reflects that. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an article on the thousand-year-old attack on the Somnath Temple and the attempts to destroy symbols of faith and civilization.

"He (Modi) also called for liberation from Macaulay's slave mentality by 2035. The confusion in society caused by the Macaulay mentality has caused the greatest harm to women. Attempts have been made to change our fundamental concepts," Pradhan added.