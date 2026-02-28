Need to align institutional efforts with national priorities like climate resilience: Bhupendra Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Saturday stressed the importance of integrated planning, innovation and aligning institutional efforts with national priorities such as sustainable forest management and climate resilience.

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the High Powered Steering Committee under the NIRANTAR platform, an initiative by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, held in Bhopal.

"The minister emphasised that NIRANTAR was conceived as a collaborative mechanism to enhance institutional synergies, promote demand-driven research and build professional capacity in the forestry and environmental sectors," an official said.

During the session, Yadav urged all institutions to work in a coordinated manner to ensure the platform's objectives are implemented effectively.

The Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, presented a report on capacity building initiatives and further strategies under the NIRANTAR framework.

The presentation outlined short-term and medium-term action plans, scientist development programmes, joint training modules and collaborative initiatives among participating institutions. The official added that focus remains on strengthening coordinated training efforts, developing composite training plans and promoting knowledge exchange across institutions. PTI ALC AKY