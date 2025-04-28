Need to be united to give befitting reply to Pakistan: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Tezpur (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the country has to remain united to give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.

He also said advocated strong action against anyone supporting the neighbouring country.

Addressing a panchayat election rally in Sonitpur district, Sarma said, “We, Indians, have to remain united and reply together for the Pahalgam attack… We have to support our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji at this moment so that he can not only eliminate the terrorists, but also ensure that Pakistan never dares to cast its evil eye on us again.” Assam and its people are always with the prime minister, he said.

Sarma also slammed a Congress MP, without naming him, for his alleged connection with Pakistan.

“There is an MP in the Congress party who had stayed in Pakistan for 15 days without informing the authorities. His wife works in India, but her salary comes from Pakistan. He has not even made his children Indian citizens,” Sarma claimed.

The CM also dwelt on the welfare schemes being implemented by his government, while crticising the Congress for its alleged failure to work for the development of the state and its people during the long years it was in power.

He maintained that youths are getting jobs in a corruption-free manner, heralding a sense of positivity and optimism among people.

Sarma said beneficiaries are receiving free foodgrains, education, cashless health insurance, and that more such measures targeted at the poorer sections of society are in the offing.

He said the government will work on increasing subsidy on LPG cylinders, and slash power tariffs further later this year.