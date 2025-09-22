Need to bring Ayurveda to forefront of global healthcare: AIIA-Goa director

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Ayurveda's ancient wisdom should be blended with modern research and evidence to bring it at the forefront of global healthcare, Director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)-Goa Pradeep Kumar Prajapati said on Monday.

He also emphasised that the 10th Ayurveda Day is an opportunity to take Ayurveda to every individual and reaffirm its role in global health.

Addressing a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Ayush on the occasion of the 10th Ayurveda Day, he highlighted the inauguration of new healthcare facilities at AIIA-Goa, including an integrated oncology unit and blood bank, which will strengthen the bridge between Ayurveda and modern medicine.

Professor Prajapati further urged citizens, physicians, researchers, students, and policy-makers to actively participate in this national campaign.

Calling it a people's movement, he underlined the need to blend Ayurveda's ancient wisdom with modern research and evidence, bringing it to the forefront of global healthcare.

He said the 10th Ayurveda Day not only honours the legacy of Lord Dhanvantari but also represents a step towards a healthier, balanced, and sustainable future.

In her address, Dr Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA-Goa, said Ayurveda Day reflects a decade-long journey of health, balance, and global recognition.

She underlined Ayurveda's role as a bridge between tradition and science, individuals and society, and humanity and nature.

She also highlighted the contributions of AIIA-Goa as a 250-bed hospital with 22 OPD services daily, benefitting more than 800 patients, including international visitors, and emerging as a leading centre for education, research, and patient care.

The AIIA-Goa, established in 2022 as a premier centre for Ayurvedic education, research, and healthcare, has been designated as the nodal agency for hosting the national celebrations of the 10th Ayurveda Day this year. PTI PLB DV DV