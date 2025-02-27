Need to build J-K where rural and urban divide is completely bridged: LG

Jammu, Feb 27 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that there is a need to build a Jammu and Kashmir where the rural and urban divide is completely bridged, and it is equally important to continue working for those sections of society who have been left behind due to discriminatory laws.

The Lt Governor was addressing a gathering after felicitating the recipients of the ‘Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Award 2025’, organised by the women’s club 'Meri Pehchan' here.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also attended the function. He congratulated the awardees and urged them to work towards transforming the youth into enlightened citizens.

"In the current era of unprecedented technological advancement, where AI is reshaping our work environment, we need to prepare human resources capable of driving change," he said.

He added that in the journey of a developed J-K, the support of valiant soldiers, leaders from social sectors, farmers, entrepreneurs, youth, and women is necessary.

"We need to identify the sections of the population who have been left behind due to discriminatory laws and continue working for their upliftment. We need to build a J-K where the rural and urban divide is completely bridged; a J-K where there is social equity, and which runs on the principles of rule of law and equal opportunity. A J-K where tourism, handicrafts, agriculture, horticulture, industry, and the service sector work together," he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated that the J-K Administration is working towards inclusive growth with sincerity and commitment.

"I can proudly say that in the past four and a half years, we have ensured the development of social sectors to complement our economic growth and achieve the ultimate goal of social equity," he added.

Sinha highlighted that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has implemented a framework of policies and programmes for the benefit of the underprivileged and those who have been discriminated against.

"I also want great personalities and intellectuals to act as a monitoring system for the proper implementation of programmes and policies designed for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society," he said.

He stated that this goal can be achieved with the collective effort of the administration, civil society organisations like Women Club Meri Pehchan, and leaders like them.

"Your active participation, in fact, holds the key to the success of all the projects for socio-economic change," he remarked.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh and recalled his visionary policies and reforms dedicated to public welfare.He emphasised that every person must discharge their duties and responsibilities to bring about a positive change in society.