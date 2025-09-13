Need to build strong bridge of trust between people of Manipur's Hills, Valley: Modi

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said a strong bridge of "trust" must be built between the people of the Hills and the Valley in Manipur.

Addressing a public meeting in Imphal's Kangla Fort during his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, Modi said his government was working relentlessly for reconciliation and development in the state.

"Manipur is the 'ratna' adorning the crown of 'mother India'. Any form of violence here is condemnable. It is not only unfortunate but also a grave injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Together, we must take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development," he said.

"Our government is committed to healing the wounds and restoring confidence," he added.

While people of the Meitei community live in the Imphal Valley, the Kukis reside in the adjoining Hills.

Lauding the role of soldiers from the state in national security, Modi said the country will always remember their valour.

"In India's successful Operation Sindoor, the valiant sons of Manipur played a key role," he said.

Modi said women of Manipur are at the forefront of the state's economic growth.

"The 21st century belongs to the Northeast," he said.