Need to change governance approach by reaching out to people: J-K CM Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said there was a need to change the approach of governance by reaching out to people to meet their expectations from the new government.

Chairing a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat in the Ganderbal district to assess the status of various development activities, projects, and schemes there, he emphasized the need for a proactive approach among officers to ensure swift and effective resolution of people's concerns.

"Our contact with the public must increase. Following the elections, people's expectations have risen and more will be visiting government offices. We need to change our approach, reach out to people, and address their concerns," Abdullah said.

As the representative of the Ganderbal segment in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, he reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the district's development efforts.

"Ganderbal, as my constituency, will experience more pressure, not just from me but also from the voters and residents here. Being elected from this seat naturally adds responsibility. I assure you my full support and assistance in carrying out these duties," the chief minister said.

Highlighting the year-round tourism potential of Sonamarg following the opening of the Z-Morh Tunnel, Abdullah directed the tourism department to come up with a plan for setting up skiing facilities there.

"Until now, Sonamarg is known as a summer destination. However, with the Z-Morh Tunnel, Sonamarg now becomes accessible year-round. Previously, Gulmarg was our primary ski destination, but I believe Sonamarg holds immense potential for winter tourism.

"We should consider Sonamarg from a winter tourism perspective and develop a comprehensive plan. This will allow us to mark areas for skiing and install ski lifts. Given Sonamarg's excellent snowbound conditions, it deserves our attention," he added.

The chief minister also cautioned officers about the delays in the execution of works under CAPEX and centrally sponsored schemes, underscoring the need to expedite the execution of works in all districts, including Ganderbal.

"We haven't had a particularly productive year in terms of project execution due to successive elections and model code of conduct being in force. To make up for lost time, we must accelerate our pace. This dry spell, though discomforting in many ways, provides an opportunity to complete ongoing projects before the wet season sets in," Abdullah added.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, cabinet ministers as well as Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other officials. PTI MIJ NSD NSD