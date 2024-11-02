Need to create jobs to restore peace among communities in Dakshina Kannada: D K Shivakumar

Puttur (Karnataka), Nov 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday emphasised the need for job creation to restore peace among communities in the coastal and interior regions of Dakshina Kannada.

He made this remark while highlighting the growing concerns over communal disturbances and economic challenges in these areas.

Sivakumar also announced plans for a separate tourism policy aimed at fostering employment in these areas.

Speaking at the "Ashok Jan-Man" saree distribution event organised by MLA Ashok Rai's Rai Estates and Educational and Charitable Trust here, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the pressing issues faced by Dakshina Kannada district.

"Dakshina Kannada is becoming a barren land, with educational institutions no longer attracting students from outside due to communal tensions and other issues. Many local banks have disappeared, forcing our youth to seek employment in Saudi Arabia, Mumbai, and Bengaluru," he said.

Shivakumar has urged local leaders to prioritise job creation.

"This region is home to numerous temples and boasts a beautiful coastline, making it ideal for a distinct tourism policy. Despite having the largest port, Mangaluru lacks quality five-star hotels," he said.

He praised Rai for his dedication to Puttur's development, stating, "Numerous plans are in place for Puttur's growth, but I cannot disclose them now due to the upcoming by-elections." He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to support Rai, adding, "Like Purandara Dasa's song, this is a moment of fortune to meet all sections of society in Puttur without any political bias." Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to support Rai's educational and charitable initiatives, emphasising the importance of remembering one's roots.

"The memory of our mothers is the source of love, the memory of our teachers is the source of knowledge, and the memory of devotion is the source of divinity," he said.

"By 2028, with the blessings of Panchalingeshwara in Puttur, the Congress party will return to power to serve the people of the state. We do not win with mere words but with heartfelt connections," Shivakumar added. PTI CORR AMP ADB 10/4/2024 KH