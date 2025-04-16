Need to create success stories on sustainability in tourism, replicate them: Shekhawat

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Asserting that the idea of sustainability is embedded in Indian ethos, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said there is a need to create "success stories" on sustainability in the tourism sector and replicate them across the country.

In a keynote address at a conclave here, the Union Tourism Minister also said all stakeholders of the sector must work with a "collective vision" to achieve sustainability in the truest sense.

He cited the example of the Swachh Bharat Mission in which the country rallied behind the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from top leadership in government to village level, to achieve behavioural changes in sanitation.

Shekhawat said the ancient cultural ethos of India was such that "our society had a sense of sustainability without knowing the word sustainability".

He said people respected trees, rivers, mountains, wells and behaved responsibly while using it.

"So, there is a need to revive that spirit (of sustainability). And, we need to create success stories on sustainability in the tourism sector and replicate them across the country," Shekhawat said.

All stakeholders must "own their responsibilities", he said.

The India Travel and Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025 is being hosted by MakeMyTrip Foundation and World Travel and Tourism Council India Initiative. PTI KND ZMN