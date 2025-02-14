Need to curb rising cyber crimes, increase recovery of loot: Minister Kadam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Friday said cyber offences were on the rise and there was need to curb them as well as increase the recovery of proceeds of crime.

The minister of state for home (urban) said the amount lost in cyber crimes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was Rs 50 crore, while just Rs 5 crore has been recovered for disbursal to victims.

"This is the ratio across the state and the country. In case one fails to complain about cyber crime quickly, then recovery of money becomes difficult. There is need to work on cyber crimes as they are happening in large numbers. We are introducing new equipment and technologies to fight against cyber crime," he told reporters.

Answering a query, Kadam said the state government was committed to curbing the drug menace and police have been given orders to deal with the situation strictly.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 134 cases related to drugs were registered, he said. PTI AW BNM