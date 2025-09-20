Need to curb tendency to appeal against court orders: Meghwal

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said there was a need to curb tendency among government departments to challenge to court orders.

Addressing a conference of Central Administrative Tribunal here, he said at times, government departments go for appeal despite courts delivering sound judgements.

He indicated that sometimes appeals are filed to challenge court or CAT orders by officers to save their skin as the judgments have questioned decisions taken by them.

Meghwal said he gets files on a regular basis where central departments are planning to file appeals against sound court orders.

He said CAT has to use latest technology such as e-filing and virtual hearings to ensure that geography does not become an obstacle in delivery of justice.

He also lauded the role of the tribunal in lowering the case load of the Supreme Court and the high courts. PTI