Need to develop forest for Delhi, not ornamental park: HC to DDA

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Stressing on the need for the creation of a forest in the national capital, Delhi High Court on Friday said the DDA's proposal to develop an "ornamental park" instead of a dense forest on a plot of land is not acceptable.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, who had earlier asked the authority to state the details of an over 55-acre land proposed to be earmarked for the development of a forest, said "every inch" of the plot should be a "proper dense forest" as it will act as "lungs" for the city.

"It is for the lungs of Delhi. It is only to reduce pollution levels in Delhi … Delhi needs a forest. Delhi does not need an ornamental park. Delhi does not need a medicinal garden, clustered bamboo forest," said the judge.

The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) counsel assured the court that the plan is not to develop an "ornamental" park but for an urban forest with three zones, including a 19-acre area with dense flora and a "buffer" zone.

The court asked the DDA to consider if the entire plot can be developed as a dense forest, observing that the total area is "too small" for the authority's proposed usage.

Justice Singh said there is a difference between a "park having some trees" and a forest.

"This is not acceptable. I am of the view that the need of the people of Delhi is a forest and not an ornamental park," it said.

The court listed the matter for further proceedings on May 17 and asked the DDA to consider finding other "larger" patches of land to develop a forest.

"We don't need a herbal forest. People of Delhi will give you blessings. Go find some land which is lying vacant," the court said.

On April 1, while dealing with a contempt case against the DDA over cutting down of several trees in the southern Ridge area, the court had asked the authority to file an affidavit with respect to its proposal to develop a forest and said the land should be "sustainable" for the creation of a forest. PTI ADS ADS SZM