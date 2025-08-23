Need to develop potential of young women: Justice Gita Mittal

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal on Saturday underlined the need for developing young women to their fullest potential as responsible citizens.

Justice Mittal was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of a five-day event titled "15th Asia Pacific Regional Conference of World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS)" hosted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides here.

She said there was a need for inculcating the commitment that would enable young women to develop their fullest potential as responsible citizens.

Justice Mittal expressed hope that the deliberations over the last four days would contribute greatly to empowering girls and young women to be leaders in their communities, promote diversity and ensure good governance in the communities and societies they represent. PTI MNR RC