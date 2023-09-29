Need to dismantle network of illicit trade, organised crime, terror: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the relationship between illicit trade, organised crime and terrorism poses a clear and present danger to global security and made a strong pitch to dismantle the networks that seek to undermine the country's security and prosperity.

Addressing the MASCRADE 2023 conference organised by FICCI, Thakur said the surge in illicit trade is a troubling consequence of globalisation that casts a shadow on India's progress towards achieving the goal of a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Illicit trade, whether conducted through activities like smuggling, counterfeiting or tax evasion, exacts a considerable socio-economic toll. It not only hinders our advancement but also drives up expenses, pushing these crucial goals even further from our reach," he said.

"Let us join hands in this vital endeavour, working together to dismantle the networks that seek to undermine our security and prosperity. The fight against illicit trade is not just an economic battle; it is a battle for peace, stability and the future of our world," Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur said.

He said the intricate and alarming expansion of illicit trade underscore the need for enhanced intergovernmental collaborations and public-private partnerships to formulate a comprehensive strategy.

"Combating the pervasive social and economic determinants inflicted by illicit trade now stands as an imperative, reflecting India's steadfast commitment to preserving its hard-earned economic strength and securing a prosperous future," he added.

Thakur said illicit trade serves as a significant source of revenue for terror organisations, enabling them to finance their nefarious activities.

"These illegal networks thrive on the sale of counterfeit goods, smuggling of products, narcotics and arms, channelling the profits into funding acts of terror that disrupt the peace and stability of nations," he said.

"The intertwined relationship between illicit trade, organised crime and terrorism poses a clear and present danger to global security, making it imperative that we confront this issue head-on," he said. PTI SKU SZM