Need to encourage aromatic fine rice cultivation, Chhattisgarh CM tells officials

Raipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday emphasised the need to encourage aromatic and fine rice cultivation besides promoting cultivation of soybean, palm oil and flower in the state.

While reviewing the working of the agriculture and horticulture departments, he said a 'Centre for Excellence' will be established for the promotion of various crops.

Sai, who said there are about 200 varieties of aromatic rice in Chhattisgarh that have a good demand in the market, asked officials to provide these varieties to farmers so that they can also be exported.

Mango, litchi, jackfruit are produced on a large scale in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, while tea production has also started, he said, adding that processing units for these must be be established.

Flower cultivation should be promoted in the state, while a project must be prepared at the state level to boost cultivation of soybean, apple, palm oil and tea, the CM said.

Officials told Sai e-girdawari work will start soon in Mahasamund, Dhamtari and Kabirdham districts under the 'Agri Stack' programme.

"A digital database of farmers and land maps will be prepared in it. Geo-referencing of farmers' registry and maps will be done. With this, the work of the GIS digital crop survey will be done through a mobile app. It will make the work of girdawari easier and its data will also be immediately available for the implementation of schemes," an official said. PTI COR BNM