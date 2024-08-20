Need to end all anti-reservation processes: Mayawati on Centre's lateral entry U-turn

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that the Centre has withdrawn the advertisement for recruitment to bureaucracy through lateral entry after her party's opposition to the move, stressing that "all such anti-reservation processes" need to be stopped.

The Centre on Tuesday asked the UPSC to withdraw the latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy, amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts.

"The central government has cancelled the appointment of 47 people from outside on high salaries to senior positions like Joint Secretary and Director, which was done instead of promotions and recruitment through the regular reservation process, following BSP's strong opposition. However, there is a need to stop all such anti-reservation processes at every level," Mayawati posted on X in Hindi.

"Also, the Centre should take action to amend the Constitution to restore the earlier reservation system for SC-ST against the Supreme Court's decision of 1 August 2024. These communities have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' tomorrow, and appeal to them to conduct it peacefully, without any violence," the former UP chief minister said.

The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

The decision had ignited criticism from opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs.