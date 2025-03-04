Need to enhance medical officers' capacity building to achieve results of health schemes: Nadda

New Delhi, Mar 4(PTI) There is a need to enhance the capacity building of medical officers to achieve the required results of different healthcare schemes at the grassroots level, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said on Tuesday.

Addressing the ninth meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) of the National Health Mission (NHM) at the Bharat Mandapam here, Nadda commended the NHM for its achievements and thanked the MSG for its role in ensuring the outputs of different initiatives and schemes.

Stressing the need to "ensure the translation of agendas and objectives of different health schemes", Nadda underlined the importance of the roles of officers such as chief medical officers (CMOs) at the ground level.

Citing administrative hindrances, he stressed on "enhancing and strengthening the capacities of CMOs" and suggested the "need for training and capacity building exercises so that their capacities can be utilised in the best way possible to pave the way for achieving the required results of different healthcare schemes at the grassroots level".

Nadda also commended the role of ASHA workers, or "grassroots foot soldiers", in the healthcare system and stressed the need for their further empowerment and welfare through revised incentives for routine activities, and by providing enhanced honorariums.

While commending the developments made in strengthening the health infrastructure through new technological advances and additions, Nadda stressed the need to ensure quality of the latest additions such as BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) Cubes, which is an innovative emergency medical aid programme.

The MSG was apprised about the achievements made under the NHM during the past few years while marking the future targets for different missions.

For the first time, the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) has also been included in the MSG.

Presentations on achievements and future targets of the NHM and PM-ABHIM were also made, which covered the developments made under the mission, its components and agendas for the future.

Some of the achievements highlighted at the meeting are listed below: * India has achieved the National Health Policy (NHP) target of MMR 100 deaths per 1 lakh live births. Between 1990 and 2020, MMR (maternal mortality ratio) in India declined 83 per cent, which was much higher than the global MMR decline.

* 69 per cent decline was observed in infant mortality rate (IMR) in India during this period, while the global IMR decline was 55 per cent.

* 75 per cent decline in Under-5 mortality rate against a global decline rate of 58 per cent.

* Total fertility rate has reduced from 3.4 in 1992-93 to 2.0 in 2019-21. Thirty-one states have achieved replacement level of fertility as per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 2019-21.

* Increase in health human resources augmentation (HRH) under NHM from 23,000 in 2006-07 to 5.23 lakh in 2023-24.

* On October 8, 2024, the World health Organization (WHO) declared that India has eliminated Trachoma as a public health problem.

* More than 1.76 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational in the country today. PTI PLB ARI