Need to ensure every Indian has opportunity to realise full potential: Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Asserting that fairness was the path to progress, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday stressed the need for ensuring that every Indian had the access and opportunity to realise their full potential through genuine representation and active participation.

Sharing a snippet from his US visit, Gandhi said in a Facebook post, "A distant vision -- one I always glimpsed gleaming in Papa's eyes -- has profoundly shaped my understanding of the world and my sense of purpose." India possesses the potential, talent and resources to lead the world with a democratic vision of shared prosperity, he said.

"What we must ensure now is that every Indian has the access and opportunity to realise their full potential through genuine representation and active participation," Gandhi said.

Fairness is the path to progress, he added.

Gandhi also shared snippets from his visit to the US in a video montage on YouTube.

In his post accompanying the video, Gandhi said, "During my US visit, I had the privilege of engaging with students, faculty, lawmakers, and the Indian diaspora in Dallas, Texas, and Washington, DC." "At the University of Texas in Dallas, we had dynamic discussions on politics, the importance of respecting skills in India, and the crucial roles of youth and women in shaping a better future," he said.

He added he also addressed the Indian diaspora in Dallas, emphasising the values of love, respect and the need to embrace India's diversity while highlighting the equal importance of all communities, languages and traditions.

"In Washington, DC, I met with US lawmakers at Rayburn House to discuss our shared vision for a progressive future and to strengthen Indo-US ties. During my time with the Indian diaspora in Washington, I underscored their role as cultural ambassadors, bridging our two great nations," the former Congress chief said.

He said engaging with students at Georgetown University and addressing the media at the National Press Club further allowed him to lay out "my vision for India's future, based on fairness and justice".

"I also emphasised my commitment to a comprehensive caste census as an unstoppable step towards ensuring social equity and targeted welfare policies," Gandhi said in his post.

He said the Indian diaspora in the US remained a crucial link and he was committed to deepening this bond for a brighter, inclusive future.

Gandhi was on a four-day visit to the US. His first stop was in Dallas, where he arrived on Saturday and then travelled to Washington DC for two days from Monday. PTI ASK SZM