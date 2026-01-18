Need to erase caste from mind to end discrimination: RSS chief Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that if caste discrimination is to be eliminated from social practice, then caste must first be erased from the mind.

In the past, caste was linked to profession and work, but later, it became entrenched in society and led to discrimination, Bhagwat said on Saturday at the Jan Sangoshthi organised here as part of the centenary year of the RSS, where he held an interaction with members of the public.

Prant Sanghchalak Anil Bhalerao was also present on stage.

Addressing the caste system issue, Bhagwat appealed to people to remove it from their minds.

"To end this discrimination, one must eradicate caste from the mind. If this is done honestly, caste discrimination will be eradicated within 10 to 12 years," he said.

Responding to questions from the audience, Bhagwat said the Sangh aims to lead India to its ultimate glory along with society.

The Sangh works for nation-building through individual character building. It is not an organisation created out of reaction, nor is it in competition with anyone, he said.

If people want to understand the Sangh, they must come to its shakhas, he added. PTI AW GK