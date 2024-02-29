Need to establish war memorials to infuse patriotism: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur, Feb 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, while stressing on timely and appropriate solution to the problems of ex-servicemen and their dependents, on Thursday said war memorials should be established at the district and tehsil level in the state.

Mishra was addressing the 16th meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board at Raj Bhavan.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, the governor expressed the need to establish war memorials at the district and tehsil level in the state in a phased manner and prepare them in such a way that feelings of patriotism can be infused among the people.

Keeping sensitivity on the schemes and decisions related to ex-servicemen, veterans and their dependents, the governor prepared proposals and directed for effective work on them by finance, personnel and other departments of the state.

He also gave instructions to work seriously for effective resolution of the problems of ex-servicemen. He also directed to work seriously to resolve land related disputes related to ex-servicemen in the districts.

In the meeting, Mishra said the problems being faced in the employment of dependents of ex-servicemen should be immediately resolved, various schemes related to ex-servicemen welfare should be practically tested, the rules should be amended as per need, proposals should be prepared, action should be taken on them and Sainik Welfare Board meetings should be held every six months.

Instructions were also given for effective action on the decisions taken.

Soldier Welfare Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the schemes run by the central government have increased the honour and respect of the Indian soldiers.

Describing the Agniveer scheme, One Rank-One Pension and the likes as important, he said soldier welfare works will be carried out rapidly on similar lines at the state government level.

On the occasion, state Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant said the state government is committed to time-bound resolution of the problems of ex-servicemen, dependents and veterans. PTI AG KSS KSS