President Murmu warns against misinformation and rumour-mongering

New Delhi: Cautioning against disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said new ways and means were needed to address this challenge.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, Murmu said there was a need to find new ways to address the challenges posed by misinformation and rumour-mongering.

"In this era of communication revolution, disruptive forces are conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in the society. These forces are present within the country and are also operating from outside the country," she said.

Murmu said such disruptive forces resort to rumour-mongering, misleading the people.

"This situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked," she said, adding that India has expressed concern over misuse of technology against humanity at global forums.

"Today, technology is advancing every day. In such a situation, its misuse against humanity can be extremely harmful. India has expressed these concerns at the international forums also and advocated for a global framework," the President said.

"It is our responsibility to stop this tendency and find new ways and means to address this challenge," Murmu said.