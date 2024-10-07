Need to focus on innovation: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) Asserting that technology and innovation are the basis for economic progress, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday stressed the need for promoting these to further propel the country's growth.

Speaking at a function organised by the faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication of Sarla Birla University in Ranchi, he said universities could play a pivotal role in promoting innovation and converting it into opportunity.

"The way the world of technology is constantly changing, innovation is a great need of today's times. Therefore, it needs to be converted into an opportunity and encouraged... Universities can play a pivotal role in promoting innovation," he said.

Stating that a small country like Taiwan has global dominance in manufacturing chips, required for almost all electronic equipment such as smartphones, Harivansh said there is a need to understand the value of time and adapt to new ideas for taking a long leap in the field of technology.

"Taiwan occupies the majority market share in manufacturing of chips... It is a miracle of innovation, honesty towards work and technology, due to which Taiwan has been able to reach this commendable level. If we also adapt to new ideas, then we will be in a position to take a long leap in the field of technology," he said.

Harivansh said India has now proved itself capable of making its mark in the world based on its talent, dedication and hard work.

"Gone are the days when India was called a country of snake charmers," he said, adding that in today's era, India has a distinct identity among the developed countries and it is constantly moving ahead.

"This is an opportunity that we are not going to get again. That is why we will have to make every effort to ensure a better India and to make our presence felt at the global level," he said. PTI NAM SOM