Need to foster environment of dialogue, cooperation in Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday urged parliamentarians to conduct themselves with dignity and decorum as he stressed the need to foster an environment of dialogue and cooperation while participating in the proceedings of the House.

Addressing the valedictory function of an orientation programme for newly-elected members, Birla also urged them to be abreast of the rules and the procedure of the House and participate in debates with complete information about issues.

"The established traditions and practices within the House are intended to foster meaningful and productive discussions and the new members should further strengthen that spirit," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

The Speaker's advice came against the backdrop of a tumultuous Monsoon Session of Parliament where he had to remind members cutting across party lines, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to read the rules and procedures at least once before coming to the House.

Highlighting India's position as the world's largest democracy, Birla urged the members to uphold the highest standards of democracy.

"Actions of the members are observed not just within India but globally and, therefore, they should conduct themselves with dignity, decency and decorum," he said.

Stressing the importance of dialogue and discussion in democracy, Birla noted that for a healthy and strong democracy, there was a need to foster an environment of dialogue and cooperation.

The Speaker also asked members to refer to digital and print resources available in the parliament library on a continuous basis.