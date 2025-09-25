Need to improve cleanliness in Chandni Chowk area: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday voiced displeasure over the lack of cleanliness in Chandni Chowk here and exhorted officials to keep the area clean.

Gupta participated in 'Shramdaan' under the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' (Cleanliness is service) campaign in Chandni Chowk this morning.

"We chose Chandni Chowk since it is a heritage site. It is visited by lakhs of people on a daily basis. It also houses religious sites and during the time of Navratri, many yatras also pass through this area," she told reporters.

The chief minister pointed out to the 'paan' stains in the area and absence of dustbins.

"I have directed officials to ensure cleanliness in the area. But people will also have to ensure cleanliness around them. If a shopkeeper's employee is dirtying a nearby area, they will have to tell them not to do. If a shopkeeper is doing so, their neighbouring shop owner will have to drive sense into them," she added.

Gupta also said that she has directed workers not to put her posters on walls. "We have given clear instructions - not to paste our posters. I won't be happy seeing them. The workers can put up hoardings if they want but they should also be taken down in time," she added. PTI SLB DV DV